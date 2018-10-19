Death Wish

Note to Bruce Willis: Your action hero sell-by date may have expired years ago, but you didn’t have to stoop to this torture-porn remake of Charles Bronson’s iconic 1974 revenge movie. Directed by Eli friggin’ Roth, no less. Once the home invasion that killed Bruce’s wife is out of the way, this NRA wet dream is little more than a slog through one thoughtlessly ultraviolent, poorly choreographed gunfight after another. Little attempt is made to examine the resurgent issue of violent vigilantism (armed teachers?). And Bruce, while you’re cool and all, you’re no Charles Bronson. (107 min)