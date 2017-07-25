Despicable Me 3

The first two films offered clear story arcs that resonated emotionally with a wide range of viewers. But the Despicable franchise dumbed things down to pre-teen levels for this accounting office-mandated second sequel. This is pure industry product; charmless, trite and hyperactive. Feels more like Minions. This not good news if you’re over age nine. I’ll not bother with the alleged plot, except to say it’s based on that old chestnut involving the discovery of a long-lost (and irritating) twin brother. Yawn. On the plus side, it’s good hearted, and if you really need a babysitter movie, it’s fairly harmless. (90 min)