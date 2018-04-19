Downsizing

When scientists come up with a solution to overpopulation by shrinking selected humans to about 12 centimeters (reducing their carbon footprint and by the way making them much richer) everyman Matt Damon (dull, possibly by design) opts to get small. Alexander Payne’s (Sideways, The Dependents, Nebraska) first financial flop is by turns riveting, appalling and boring. The satire’s tepid and the dominant feeling is frustration, as it addresses serious environmental issues, but squanders any real impact with its off-puttingly misshapen central conceit. Bright spots: Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau. (135 min)