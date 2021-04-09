A Bonnie and Clyde-type pair of criminals in the Depression-era Dust Bowl are injured in a bank robbery. While on the run, he dies of his wounds and she holes up in an apparently abandoned barn. There, she’s discovered by a restless teenage lad who has to decide whether to turn in the captivating crook for a reward that would save his family or succumb to her seductive wiles and help her escape.

It’s pretty thin stuff, but it offers dazzling, faux-Malick visuals and two fine performances. Finn Cole brings the right amount of callowness and believability to his role, and makes us root for his Quixotic quest. But this is mainly for fans of Margot Robbie, who turns in another stunning, totally committed performance. (98 min)

Dreamland Japan release date April 9, 2021

Looking for more movie inspiration? We also recommend:

After the financial collapse of the Nevada company town she lives in, Fern (Frances McDormand — hard to picture anyone else in this role) refits her van and hits the road, taking odd gig jobs here and there, sleeping where it’s cheapest and generally exploring life outside normal society. David Strathairn is the only other actor in the movie, the rest of the cast is made up of real-life nomads playing themselves. That this empathy for the peripatetic all works so effectively is a small miracle. Read more

Perusing the American Dream has been a common theme throughout the history of U.S. cinema, but rarely has it been addressed so effectively and with such economy. Go see this fine film about what it means to be a family. Minari is disarmingly radical, utterly engrossing and so relatable you will certainly recognize aspects of yourself. Read more