By | Posted on December 5, 2019

In the early 1980s, GM wunderkind turned maverick independent auto maker John DeLorean (Lee Pace) is running into financial trouble when he meets his sleazebag neighbor (Jason Sudeikis), a former drug pilot now being groomed by the FBI in a sting operation against his former drug-dealing employer. In the worst of a series of bad decisions involving the iconic Back to the Future sports car, DeLorean stoops to dealing cocaine to keep his lemon afloat. Negatives: like the car, not particularly well made. Positives: It’s a pretty interesting (and true) story, and the goofy Sudeikis is a hoot to watch. 

113 min, Dec 7