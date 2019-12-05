In the early 1980s, GM wunderkind turned maverick independent auto maker John DeLorean (Lee Pace) is running into financial trouble when he meets his sleazebag neighbor (Jason Sudeikis), a former drug pilot now being groomed by the FBI in a sting operation against his former drug-dealing employer. In the worst of a series of bad decisions involving the iconic Back to the Future sports car, DeLorean stoops to dealing cocaine to keep his lemon afloat. Negatives: like the car, not particularly well made. Positives: It’s a pretty interesting (and true) story, and the goofy Sudeikis is a hoot to watch.

113 min, Dec 7