Legendary Irish pub Dubliners’ has become an institution in Tokyo over the years. Bringing the best of Ireland to Tokyo with a comprehensive variety of beers and food, Dubliners’ is a real gem of a drinking establishment and the best place to head for a perfect pint of Guinness. With five branches dotted throughout the city, everyone has their favorite location.

Until December 24, Dubliners’ will be offering guests the following special prices in celebration of Sapporo Lion. The subsidiary of Sapporo Holdings operates bars and restaurant chains such as Yebisu Beer, Ginza Lion, and also Dubliners’ Pub.

Wednesday 11/4, Friday 12/4

⇒ All-day discount on all pint beers for ¥500

(choose from Guinness, Kilkenny and guest beers)

Saturday 11/14, Monday 12/14

⇒ Buy one fried chicken plate for ¥150 (tax included)

Thursday 10/24, Wednesday 11/24, Thursday 12/24

⇒ Buy discounted jumbo fish and chips plate for ¥450 (tax not included)

Of course, all locations are following strict sanitation guidelines and are taking the utmost care to ensure the safety of both its staff and customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if you’re craving the flavors of Ireland but prefer to stay at home, all of Dubliners’ locations are now offering the bar’s menu of hearty pub classics in the form of takeout options. The juicy jumbo fish sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich and chunky cheese wurst sandwich are all at a takeout price of ¥700. Pair that with some takeout sides like onion rings (¥450) or French fries (¥300) and top it all off with a creamy pint of Guinness for the perfect Dubliners’ dinner at home.

Check the Dubliners’ homepage for more details about takeout options and the terrace seat courses.