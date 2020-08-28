Legendary Irish pub Dubliners’ has become an institution in Tokyo over the years. Bringing the best of Ireland to Tokyo with a comprehensive variety of beers and food, Dubliners’ is a real gem of a drinking establishment and the best place to head for a perfect pint of Guinness. With five branches dotted throughout the city, everyone has their favorite location.

Aside from its welcoming and social atmosphere, one of the crowning features at Dubliners’ Shibuya branch its airy outdoor terrace. Until September 30, Dubliners’ will be offering guests the following special terrace-seating all-you-can-drink courses:

90-minute all-you-can-drink course

⇒ 3 appetizers + snack platter + all-you-can-drink

(choose from Guinness, Kilkenny and guest beers)

⇒ ¥3,500 (tax included)

60-minute course with all-you-can-drink

⇒ 3 appetizers + snack platter + all-you-can-drink (Yebisu beer)

⇒ ¥3,000 (tax included)

60-minute all-you-can-drink course

⇒ 3 appetizers + all-you-can-drink (Yebisu beer)

⇒ ¥2,500 (tax included)

Of course, all locations are following strict sanitation guidelines and are taking the utmost care to ensure the safety of both its staff and customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if you’re craving the flavors of Ireland but prefer to stay at home, all of Dubliners’ locations are now offering the bar’s menu of hearty pub classics in the form of takeout options. The juicy jumbo fish sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich and chunky cheese wurst sandwich are all at a takeout price of ¥700. Pair that with some takeout sides like onion rings (¥450) or French fries (¥300) and top it all off with a creamy pint of Guinness for the perfect Dubliners’ dinner at home.

Check the Dubliners’ homepage for more details about takeout options and the terrace seat courses.