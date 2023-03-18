Maruyama Park offers beautiful scenery no matter the season. About 100 mountain cherry blossoms are in full bloom from mid to late April. Fireflies can be seen in summer, and beautiful kouyou (autumn leaves) from October to December. Just off the hill, down the steps of a small path, you will find Himeshi Myojin. A rock shaped like a woman’s buttocks is the object of worship, associated with a legend that an ancient princess prayed to it to cure her fertility problems.