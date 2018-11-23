Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

No-holds-barred rock doc on the five-decade career of Eric Clapton starts with how Blues music captivated him as young loner, and offers insights on how life’s ups and downs, including some horrifically tragic experiences, were reflected in his music. It doesn’t flinch from the musician’s less savory days (bird dogging best friend George Harrison’s wife, struggling with alcohol and heroin), and finally recovery and redemption. Clapton himself narrates much of it, with recorded comments from friends like BB King, Jimi Hendrix and Ginger Baker. The archival footage alone is worth the ticket price. (135 min)