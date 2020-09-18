Serviceable, true-story thriller about an intricate and daring prison break pulled off by South African political prisoners Tim Jenkin and Stephen Lee (Daniel Radcliffe & Daniel Webber) during the country’s turbulent Apartheid era.

Actually it’s a bit more procedural than a thriller, but gripping nonetheless, gradually but surely building tension. It rarely sags and the close-in camerawork makes good use of a limited, claustrophobic setting. Not great cinema by any means, but it kept my interest. (106 min)