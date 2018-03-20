Executive Fight Night Returns

On Friday May 25th, at the Grand Hyatt Ballroom, Executive Fight Night will return to host epic showdowns between titans of industry – all for an excellent cause.

All proceeds for the event will benefit Shine On! Kids, a certified NPO dedicated to supporting children with cancer and other serious illness in Japan and their families. Funds raised from EFN are going to support SOK’s innovative Facility Dog Program, which aims to improve treatment outcome and children’s approach to medical treatment/therapy.

Those wishing to participate can do so in a number of ways (without having to step into the ring and face off!). Various ticket packages can be purchased by individuals or corporate entities, each with its own level of recognition. Currently a table for ten is going for the discounted price of ¥350,000.

For those who wish to contribute but are unable to attend, you may sponsor a particular fighter, which will also enter you in a chance to win prizes from a raffle event to be held on the night. For more information please check the Executive Fight Night website.

www.executivefightnight.com/