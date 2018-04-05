Metropolis Magazine

Drama

Eye on Juliet

Robot spiders to the rescue

By | Posted on April 5, 2018

Apparently in the near future, armed hexapod robots manipulated by stateside security companies are used to guard Middle East oil pipelines.

In this spare little indie by French Canadian writer/director Kim Nguyen (Two Lovers and a Bear), Gordon (Joe Cole), an operator of such devices, one day takes notice of a young girl (Lina El Arabi) promised against her will to a rich older man and resolves to use all his technological talents to help her escape her fate.

It’s Reminiscent of Andrew Niccol’s Good Kill, which starred Ethan Hawke as a drone pilot, but considerably less polished and a bit hard to swallow. Still, it gets points for originality, and it kept me interested. (96 min)

