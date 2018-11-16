Far From the Tree

Raising children is a formidable task right out of the gate. This powerful, engrossing and, yes, upbeat documentary examines the lives and especially the relationships between parents and – I want to say kids born with handicaps, but that’s definitely not right – kids radically unlike them. One subject is severely autistic, others gay, an unexplained murderer, little people, a sufferer of Down’s syndrome. It’s a celebration of those who have risen to unimaginable challenges and overcome daunting hardships. It is of course inspirational, but it makes the point that being inspirational doesn’t make your travails easier.

Based on the best-selling nonfiction novel by Andrew Solomon. (93 min)