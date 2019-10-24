Gemini Man

An aging assassin finds himself doing battle with a younger clone of himself. Seriously. Ang Lee directs! Will Smith stars! Twice! You may be tempted by the exhaustive advertising campaign this flick is being given to give it a look. Resist. Okay, Smith has appeared in turkeys before. Remember Wild Wild West? But Lee (Sense and Sensibility; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Brokeback Mountain) shouldn’t be tarnishing his oeuvre with this Bruckheimer drivel. Generic and underwhelming fight and chase scenes, cringe-worthy dialog, risible plot. Easily one of the worst pictures of the year.

(117 min) Oct 25