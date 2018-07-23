Ghost Stories

Professor Philip Goodman, a TV paranormal debunker (Andy Nyman, co-writer and –director with Jeremy Dyson) gets his head scrambled when he is challenged with investigating three inexplicable “hauntings.”

A night watchman tells of disturbing images in an abandoned mental hospital; a jumpy young man details a freakish car accident; and an anti-Semitic banker (Martin Freeman) has a poltergeist.

The kicker is that each tale is eerily connected with the professor’s own life. This is a witty, smartly mounted, well-acted and mostly gore-free creeper as opposed to a modern-day horror thrill ride. Well done. (98 min)