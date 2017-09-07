Gimme Danger

Jim Jarmusch takes an in-depth, tight and timely look at James Osterberg, a.k.a Iggy Pop, the proto-punker who, along with The Stooges, blasted on to the music scene in the ‘60s with an energetic signature blend of rock, jazz, R&B and blues. This loving rock-doc puts Iggy and the band into perspective, musically, historically and politically, and spikes the expected archival footage with some amusing visual references. It’s always amazing to me that guys like Iggy, a legendary wildman and career substance abuser, aren’t dead. In fact the man, now 70, is sharp, likeable, sage and hilariously forthcoming. (108 min)