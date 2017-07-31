When former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason was diagnosed at the age of 34 with ALS at about the same time his wife Michel became pregnant, he decided to create a video diary for his unborn son. The diary morphed into a documentary as Steve focused on creating a foundation for future sufferers. Part of this is what you might expect from such a story. But there are also existential undertones and a brutal meditation on life. It’s devastating, joyous, and quite unique. Look, I have a hard time adequately describing movies like this. But I was riveted throughout, and moved. That’s all I got. (110 min)