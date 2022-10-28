This is based on the frightening true story of how an ICU nurse pled guilty in the early 2000 to murdering several dozen patients by tainting their IV drips “because nobody stopped me.”

I’ll not tell you more for fear of spoilers, but Oscar-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne make this fact-based material into an intensely suspenseful work of art. These performances are not to be missed. Noah Emmerich and Nnamdi Asojugha back them up as the detectives looking into the case.

Most importantly, the film touches on the systemic practice of ass-covering hospitals of merely firing such dodgy employees and sending them on to their next post, free to begin again. A few churches come to mind. We are chillingly informed in a closing-credits info line that the number of victims could have been as high as 400, making the nurse history’s most prolific serial killer. On Netflix. (121 min)