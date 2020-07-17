In the early days of WWII, an untried US Navy destroyer captain (Tom Hanks) is tasked with leading a massive convoy of supply ships across the U-boat-infested North Atlantic.

This is by no means destined for “classic” war movie status. It is, however, 90 non-stop minutes of deftly executed and realistic action, (admittedly heavy on the CGI) with a “you are there” vibe that’s hard to resist, and Hanks keeps things on a relatable, human scale.

Hanks also wrote the screenplay, adapted from the novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. Released online.

(91 min)