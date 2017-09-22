Hidden Figures

Two little-known facts: First, in the early days of the Space Race, before we had computers, the term “computer” referred to the gifted NASA mathematicians who manually calculated the necessary trajectories, etc. And second, segregation was still the law of the land at the time. This inspirational crowd-pleaser tells the amazing true story of how African-American math masters Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson and Katherine Johnson (Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae & Taraji P. Henson) crossed racial and gender lines to put John Glenn into space. Also a good Kevin Costner as a NASA suit. A must-see. (127 min)