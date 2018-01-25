Weekly Horoscope: January 26 – February 1st

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Feelings escape the chill zone this week. Mars, your ruler, enters soul mate fire sign Sagittarius. Twin flames in your future? A total lunar eclipse connects the Moon and Ceres. These two encourage independence and self-nurturing. See what is meant about picking up speed? They blend your intuitive strength and warm heart, supporting the choices you make.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mars enters your solar eighth house. You may suddenly receive a sexy signal, or you may be the one sending off flares. Exercise and self-approval push the reset button. See love and romance as your Venus-ruled birthright. A total lunar eclipse combines the Moon’s magic with the material nurturing of Ceres. Rejoice!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars opens a whole new path. This fireball transits to your solar seventh house of partnerships. Suddenly it’s hot. Everything moves at a faster pace. The total lunar eclipse is especially focused on you. The Moon reflects your deepest wishes. Ceres is nearby, making sure you are heard.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars is not always a comfort when he enters a fire sign, which happens this week. For you, however, he brings confidence and focus in your work. Things move speedily along, always a bonus in winter. The total lunar eclipse is powerful for Cancer, as the Moon is your ruling planet. At the same degree as Ceres, what you let go of is replaced by what truly touches your heart.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars transits to a confident position, adding focus and drive. Romance is a possibility too, if you’re in the mood. The total lunar eclipse holds a special place for Leos, as the Moon is in your sign. The Moon and Ceres merge at the same degree in the heavens, combining their energies to make sure you find a love worth holding onto.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Stoke up your internal fires to keep warm this week. Mars transits to add a feisty, optimistic view about life at home. A change required will actually revitalize you and bring more than promised. The total lunar eclipse merges the Moon’s energies with the nurturing qualities of Ceres. Your feelings are respected and valuable.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re not expecting much fun, you may be surprised. Mars transits to your sector of communication, so news you hear can be exciting. You may have to take a quantum leap, start over, or add to your plans. The total lunar eclipse brings your intuition into alignment with a comfortable, secure future. Congratulations!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars leaves your sign and enters your solar second house. This puts drive, focus, and ambition into any income quest. The total lunar eclipse opens a mystical doorway. The Moon and Ceres combine in the same degree of the zodiac. This is a double whammy of sustained independence and nurturing which takes you to the next level. Enjoy!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars enters your sign this week. It’s a well-timed transit, too, as the drive and focus of this planet can pull you out of the doldrums and get you exercising, making business calls, and handling family matters (including legal). The total lunar eclipse deserves a drum roll. It blends the intuition of the Moon and the financial strength of Ceres. You may not have expected to feel dynamic, but you are!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This is an important week for Capricorns. It may not seem like it, as things could get off to a slow start. Then Mars enters your sector of secrets and sanctuary. The total lunar eclipse holds a magic power. Ceres hovers at the same degree as the Moon. These two watch over your finances and nourish your soul.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is not a week to hunker down and wait to be over. Mars transits to your sector of group activities, and how you spend time with friends. The total lunar eclipse brings up issues around partnerships. If you have a strong tribe around you, you’ll love what they bring. Ceres is there, stabilizing finances and filling your shelves with goodies.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week you can share your ideas, especially about film and the arts. Be ready to be heard. It’s not worth saying something for effect if you might change your mind. The total lunar eclipse brings the Moon and Ceres together. They put you on the track to wealth and security. Get ready to welcome February!