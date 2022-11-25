Horoscope Nov 25 – Nov 30

♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you have an inner artisan waiting to break free? Creativity includes not only writing and painting, but everything from cooking to running a company. Your ruling planet Mars offers grit, moxie and guts. Motivation and action are your keywords. This week’s assisting aspect between Mars and Saturn brings an innovative option. Investing in staying power works.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

There’s a favorable backdrop for your life. Planets are in sympathetic resonance. This translates to getting from point A to Z, which has been a stretch. Schedule too full? Saturn governs in the physical realm. It helps things stick around as they become more than an idea. This week it innovates and communicates. Energize resources where they pay off.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars, known for animal instincts, creates a focus to get things done. Since it’s retrograde, it can reverse your efforts or slow them down. Gemini is an air sign, which rules the intellect. Wouldn’t it be nice to think of something, and see it show up? Of course, then you’d have to watch every thought. Positive aspects to Mars help your week move smoothly and with promise.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Positive planetary aspects outweigh the opposite. Starry assistance comes in the form of travel, conversation, and intriguing ideas. Mars is retrograde in your house of dreams. When this happens, your parameters expand and the magic begins. What seems like the end of something is not. It is in transition for a while, though. Your curiosity takes you far this week.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Your focus sharpens and you’re willing to consider options. Mars, planet of action and desire, makes a positive aspect to Saturn. Since timing is part of Saturn’s domain, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may take on more responsibility. Talking about dreams and what’s aspirational can spark a romantic week.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ceres in your sign takes care of you. She’s a mother-like goddess. While she’s in Virgo, you’re her main priority. The solar system really does care. Planets in different positions challenge and assist so you can get the most out of your earthly existence. Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, is retrograde in your house of friendships. Weave your net. Reach out to restore connections.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Libra is the sign of the scales. You are known for seeking balance, beauty, and serenity. Not an easy task with constant fluctuations. Stability and focus come to the rescue this week. Saturn and Mars create a grand trine with your sign. The ease and flow into your next step is a welcome relief. Mercury then opposes Mars. Let your mind race with exciting new ideas.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Wondering if the deck is stacked in your favor? Actually, it is. The Sun, Venus, and Mercury are in your finance sector. They add warmth, generosity, and communication to assist during this intriguing week. You may have to verbalize your needs, especially if you’re in a relationship. Saturn trines Mars and sextiles Mercury. These aspects energize action to build a foundation.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s so much to do, and not only for the holidays. Happy Birthday! Mars opposite your sign is retrograde. Walking a tightrope? You hold the balance in your life. In a relationship? Make it a double whammy. Sagittarius is proactive when it comes to planetary aspects. Mercury in your sign opposes Mars and sextiles Saturn. Advocate for yourself. You’ll have fun.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s time to say hello to your subconscious mind. It’s there anyway, so you may as well. Your solar twelfth house is stacked with the Sun, Venus, Mercury, and the Moon. These planets activate positive aspects within the invisible realms. Mercury the messenger boosts a balance in communications. You will find building blocks for your dreams. Plus, you are not alone.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Hoping for a continued rally? Saturn in your sign works to make things more stable. There are positive aspects between key planets. The Sun, Venus, and Mercury assist as you hang in there. Strength and a foundation come from friends and groups. They share their knowledge for your benefit. A power play in romance is not advised. Mars is retrograde in this sector.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Before the holidays reroute your schedule, you have time to focus on career. It’s a great week to be in top form as others scramble. The Sun, Venus, and Mercury are in this sector of your chart. They add warmth, luxury, and communication just when you need it. Mercury opposes Mars and sextiles Saturn. You are an asset to those who build rapport and support sustainable action.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani