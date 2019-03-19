Wood is intrinsic to Japanese culture. For 74 years, the Hoshino company has harnessed the forests of Tochigi Prefecture to create beautifully crafted wood products for the world to enjoy. Although transforming a tree into a perfectly sculpted bowl or desk requires hours of labor, Hoshino takes pride in creating aesthetic, durable products that can used in people’s everyday lives. Through excellent craftsmanship and an eco-friendly ethos, the company strives to create a world in which wood continues to be loved and used for generations to come.

