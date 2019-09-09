It’s 1892; the Indian Wars in the American West are over. A Calvary captain and legendary Indian-fighter (Christian Bale) is tasked, against his will, with escorting a dying Cheyenne chief (Wes Studi) and his family to their reservation in Montana. Along on the dangerous trek is a frontierswoman (Rosamund Pike), whose family was massacred by the more bloodthirsty Comanche. That bonds are forged, attitudes changed, and redemption found is not a surprise. But it’s great watching it all happen with such a talented cast. A must-see for western fans. Directed by Scott Cooper, who made Crazy Heart and Black Mass. (134 min)