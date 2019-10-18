Hotel Mumbai

In 2008, Islamist terrorists attacked Mumbai’s posh Taj Hotel and other targets in the city. Their murderous spree went on frustratingly unchecked, as the nearest tactical response unit was hours away in Delhi. The hackneyed script throws up standard disaster-movie tropes — selfless staff heroics (Dev Patel), a soapy subplot (Armie Hammer) — that borders on disrespect for the victims. And some might question the ethics of glorifying such carnage. But the sheer craft of the filmmaking makes it worth a look. Be warned: this is a visceral, constantly shocking and pretty disquieting sit.

Sept 27 (123 min)