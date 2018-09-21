In Darkness

A blind pianist (co-writer Natalie Dormer) hears a disturbance in the upstairs apartment that results in the death of her beautiful and mysterious neighbor, and she is drawn into a world of mayhem, money and murder. For the first third, Anthony Byrne’s stylish but narratively misguided movie seems to be setting up a slightly retreaded bit of Hitchcockian suspense, but we then learn (not really a spoiler) that she has a hidden agenda of her own, and the film veers off in seven directions, morphing into a hopelessly convoluted and fairly moronic espionage thriller. (110 min)