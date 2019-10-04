John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Let’s face it; anyone who has survived the first two parts of this ultraviolent franchise doesn’t need a film critic’s guidance. Basically, Keanu Reeves’s super-assassin has a $14 million price on his head after – what? – improperly killing someone, and every bounty hunter in the world is after him. Not a fan, but I enjoyed the dark humor, the fight choreography and the imaginative offings. Bottom line: this is brainless Keanu Reeves action pulp. But to paraphrase Woody Allen’s observation on sex without love being an empty and degrading experience, for brainless Keanu Reeves action pulp, it’s one of the best.

Oct 4 (131 min)