Note: You may be able to find more favorable reviews on this latest in Keanu Reeve’s profitable nine-year franchise. Reading up on it, I came across such comments as, “Modern action masterclass,” “One of the great action franchises in cinema history” and “Breezy delight.” I find this baffling.

Maybe I watched a different movie. Or live on a different planet. I won’t go into the alleged “plot,” because frankly (1) I wasn’t paying real close attention and (2) I don’t really care. While I realize that reviews are not supposed to be about what the writer thinks – opinions vary – I’m having a hard time coming up with anything good to say.

Okay, I recognize that the ultraviolent set pieces (and there’s little else) are brilliantly choreographed (Director Chad Stahelski is a former stuntman), but it’s all exhaustively repetitive, and almost three hours of this drivel is a lot to sit through.

About Keanu Reeves: I understand that he’s a really nice guy. He’s considerate to his set crews and donates generously to charities. But though undeniably a movie star, he is and always has been a crappy actor. And throwing in what are basically cameos by such real actors as Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada and Ian McShane can’t change this.

So, it’s a gift to John Wick fans (you know who you are), but humans might want to give it a pass. (169 min)