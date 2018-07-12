Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Okay, the island abandoned to the dinosaurs in the last film is blowing up, so Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join a mission to rescue the big beasts, funded by nefarious types with hidden, profit-motivated plans (not unlike this movie). They spend most of their time running from a genetically engineered, weaponized super-dinosaur (Ludicrosarus? Preposteraptor?). But the real threat in this gleefully dumb fifth JP iteration is franchise fatigue. If you go to see people being eaten by CG monsters, you’ll have a good time. But this one’s dubious achievement is that it actually makes dinosaurs boring. (128 min)