The adorable six-year- old son of a single mom (Halle Berry) is snatched from a playground, whereupon she jumps into her crappy minivan and gives chase.

There ensues an insane, real-time ordeal that takes them through scenic New Orleans locations and involves multiple crashes, lethal threats, and plenty of fierce maternal determination and kick-assedness.

It’s all fine as far as it goes, and it’s certainly not dull. But it just doesn’t go very far. Best I can say is it’s good trash. Berry, looking damn good at 51, also starred in 2013’s similarly one-note The Call. Oscar winners deserve better roles. (95 min)