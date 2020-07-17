A couple of guys whose specialty it is to launder vast amounts of drug money in New York unwisely step off the beaten path and borrow their clients’ temporarily idle money to make a quick overnight killing. What could go wrong? This “gritty” crime tale is ho-hum, by-the-numbers for two thirds of its running time.

Then one of the guys gets amnesia (not making this up) and has no idea where this two million dollars worth of drugs and cash came from, or those crooked cops or sneering Russian Mafioso for that matter, and before long things get so ludicrous you’re pining nostalgic for the ho-hum.

There are probably no Oscars in Liam Hemsworth’s future, but he deserves better than this clichéd, poorly constructed and nauseatingly hand-shot retread.

(112 min)