The Killing of a Sacred Deer

An eminent heart surgeon (Colin Farrell) has taken under his wing the teenage son (Barry Keoghan, Dunkirk) of a deceased patient, hoping to offer the boy, Martin, a little help and companionship in his new life without a dad. Or something. He introduces Martin to his family, his perfect wife (Nicole Kidman) and exemplary children (Raffey Cassidy and Sunny Suljic). But things soon start to get very, very weird as Martin insinuates himself into the family. The kids fall sick with a pitiless disease, somehow being caused by Martin, who demands a “pure sacrifice” and an admission of sin. What sin?

Keoghan’s deadpan performance is largely what makes this odd film so terrifying, and special mention must be made of the nerve-jangling sound design and mesmerizing camerawork. Be warned that this is a profoundly disturbing sit, a severely squirm- inducing art-house horror flick that is definitely not for everyone.

I loved surrealist Yorgos Lanthimos’s odd social satire The Lobster, but that one seems like a fuzzy Disney cartoon compared to this. Soon you will be trapped in the film, unwilling to keep watching but unable to look away. It’s quite unique. And completely unforgettable. (121 min)