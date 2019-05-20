Lalique was created in Paris in 1888 by a jewelry designer and master glassmaker – René Lalique. Since then, it has been bringing beauty to its customers in the form of luxury perfumes, cosmetics, jewellery, crystal, interior design, wine and more items reflecting the French “Art de Vivre.” Some of its art collaborations include those with legendary artist and collector Damien Hirst and Swiss architect Mario Botta.

“My First LALIQUE” is a new concept initiated in Japan which regroups modestly priced items, allowing a wider range of customers to discover the universe and creativity of the brand. Some of Metropolis’ personal favorites are a vintage Trois Hirondelles collier depicting a flight of swallows and Color Block refreshing cabochon crystal rings available in various hues. Metropolis is delighted to present an interview with Lalique Japan CEO, Akihisa Zako, and his introduction into the creative process and values of “My First LALIQUE.”