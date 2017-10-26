Lapis Tokyo Getsumatsu Party

Lapis Tokyo is a new addition to the capital’s club scene. Situated in the heart of Ginza, this stunning space plays host (Nov 24) to Metropolis’ legendary Getsumatsu Party. Taking Miami and Las Vegas as a creative starting point, Lapis has the biggest and best sound system, Lapis Dancers and a powerful magnetic charm. Get down to Ginza and join in this exhilarating party hosted by Metropolis and Lapis.

Friday, Nov 24 7pm – 11pm

¥500 Drinks Available!

Fee: Entrance is free if you mention “Metropolis”

Usual Lapis entrance fee

8pm – 10pm Men ￥3000 / 2 drinks & Women￥1000 / 2 drinks

10pm – 11pm Men￥4000 / 2 drinks & Women￥1000 / 1 drink

After 11pm the Metropolis deal is no longer valid and usual Lapis fees apply

LAPIS TOKYO

Ginza 111 Leisure Bldg. B1F/1F, 4-2-17 Ginza, Chuo-ku. TEL: 03-6228-6516.

Email: info@lapis-tokyo.net | www.lapis-tokyo.net

Tokyo Metro Ginza Station. Marunouchi Line, Ginza Line, Hibiya Line. 5-second walk from C6 Exit.