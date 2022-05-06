Let’s restart our social life with a Latin America and Caribbean Tapas Party to enjoy selected light dishes (tapas) from different countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Everyone is welcome to experience a relaxed and interactive Latin atmosphere with light food, drinks, music and dance.

Professional dance teachers will carry out dance demonstrations of tango, salsa, merengue and bachata as well as teach basic steps of each musical genre. Dancing is food for the human spirit and healthy physical exercise for the body.

It will also be a great occasion to meet and share with Embassy representatives from the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and learn a bit of colonial history from South America through a Florian Paucke’s drawings exhibition, depicting the life of native people as well as the fauna and flora of the region in the 18th century.

Browse the product exhibition tables with diverse participants Latin American and Caribbean goods for sale.

Excess revenue from this event will be donated to the Florian Paucke Foundation, a charity organization dedicated to supporting musical training for children experiencing economic difficulties.

RSVP: Fill out this form and email it to info@japolac.com

Ticket prices:

Advance: ¥3,500(general admission) ¥1,500(high school students)

Door: ¥4,000(general admission) ¥2,000(high school students)

Elementary school students and younger: free

Doors open at 11:00am, event starts at 11:30am

Sumida Industry Hall

3-9-10 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku Marui Kyōdō Kaihatsu Building 8F