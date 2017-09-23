The LEGO Ninjago Movie

I went to see this movie based on the unexpected excellence of The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie, which were, for films based on kids’ building blocks, witty, fun and constantly entertaining – for children as well as adults. Big mistake. This frenetic assemblage of color and motion, apparently based on a kids’ TV show that I have not and will never watch, is, save for some half-assed notion of the importance of father/son bonding, lacking in thought, intelligence and any reason to see it. Plus it was so noisy it kept waking me up. Colossal waste of time. (102 min)