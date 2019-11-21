Life Itself

So, how’s life treating you these days? Happy? Fulfilled? In love? Well, this shamelessly contrived, cast-wasting, emotionally sadistic little turd will bring you down. It weaves together a handful of intergenerational stories, and then gleefully subjects the characters to random tragedies. Writer/director Dan Fogelman is supremely confident in his storytelling but has nothing to say. Hard to believe this is the guy who scripted Crazy Stupid Love. The “clever” ending, which ties all these stories together, raises cinematic sappiness to a level that would make Nicholas Sparks gag. Miss it twice.

November 23 (117 min)