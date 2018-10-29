LOTTERY: Latin Beat Film Festival

Metropolis is proud to announce we are offering free tickets to the Latin Beat Film Festival 2018. This being the festival’s 15th anniversary, the lineup is especially exciting, with titles such as I Hate New York (an LGBT docu-film telling the story of the transgender community in the Big Apple) and the latest animations and popular movies from Spain and Latin America. The festival will be screening in Shinjuku Baltic 9 between November 1-4 and November 9-11. For full details of films and screen times, go to the Latin Beat Film Festival 2018 website.

November 1-4 and 9-11. Shinjuku Baltic 9, Shinjuku Sanchoume East Building. 3-1-26, Shinjuku. Station: Shinjuku or Shinjuku Sanchoume

