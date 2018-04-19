When Woodward and Bernstein blew open Watergate in 1972, their key source was a shadowy personage known as “Deep Throat.” The man remained unnamed until 2005, when the title high-ranking FBI agent revealed the truth. This film deals more with how he came to be a whistleblower than what he actually did for the reporters. Was he a hero or a control freak that ended up doing the right thing for the wrong reasons? Beats me. This is a serviceable if slightly dull political thriller with a fine performance by Liam Neeson that resonates in light of Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into a different crook. (103 min)