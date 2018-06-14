Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Okay, The Hunger Games have been played out, Divergent dispersed into direct-to-DVD, and now the initially mildly intriguing Maze Runner franchise finds its way out with an explosive whimper. Can we be done now with the whole furshlugginer Young Adult, post-apocalyptic dystopian genre?

This banal, overlong and contrived SFX romp dips into deus ex machina territory so often you’re surprised when someone is NOT rescued miraculously at the last minute. It’s focused mainly on blowing stuff up or planning to. Even fans of the books and the previous two movies may be saying, “enough.” (141 min)