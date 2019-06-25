The barbecue outing is one of the few summer rituals that relieve Tokyoites of summertime blues and general exhaustion, yet outdoor grills are rather rare in the city center. Metropolis, however, knows the perfect spot and we would like to invite all our readers, friends and clients to join us as we celebrate the summer with a rooftop beer garden and barbecue party this coming Friday, July 26. Entry is free and ¥500 drinks are available* plus a chance to meet the Metropolis team and dance and drink the night away in style.

PLUSTOKYO is Tokyo’s only rooftop DJ lounge, offering great music on two levels, with various curated spaces to satisfy all styles of fun. In addition to hosting the expansive rooftop with views of both Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower, the space hosts an art exhibit that is sure to catch your eyes and perhaps even warrant a perusal. The BBQ guarantees delight, with the very reasonable barbecue meal deal including beef, pork and chicken as well as the additional beer cooler delivered right to your table.

This promises to be an evening that excites all of your senses, with great food, music and art spent in the best of company amongst Tokyo’s very own international community. We hope to see you there.

Metropolis x PLUSTOKYO

Friday, July 26 2019

7pm – 10pm

Free entry

*Regular prices apply in other areas of PLUSTOKYO

PLUSTOKYO

12F/RF KIRARITO GINZA, 1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku

plustyo.com