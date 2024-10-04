Metropolis Halloween Party 2024 (Note: Date and Location Has Changed!!) Don't miss out on Metropolis' iconic Halloween soiree By Metropolis

Get ready for a thrilling night at the legendary Metropolis Halloween Party 2024 at the newly-opened Shibuya Scramble S on Friday, October 25!

For 25 years, Metropolis has been hosting some of Tokyo’s most memorable Halloween parties, bringing together Japanese and international residents for a night of thrilling fun and cultural exchange. Expect an exciting lineup of activities, including a costume contest with fantastic prizes from our sponsors, live entertainment, and plenty of photo opportunities to capture your best Halloween looks.

With Shibuya’s new drinking regulations in place, our party offers a comfortable, vibrant and stylish environment to enjoy Halloween like never before. Whether you’re looking to showcase your best costume, connect with new friends or celebrate Halloween in style, the Metropolis Halloween Party 2024 is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this legendary event that’s become a staple of Tokyo’s Halloween festivities!

Please note that the date and location have changed: The party will no longer be held at the Indigo Hotel on October 26 as written in the Autumn Issue of Metropolis.

Venue:

Shibuya Scramble S

S-LABO Space

1-23-10-7F Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Located above the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing on the 7th floor of MAGNET by SHIBUYA 109, Shibuya Scramble S‘ S-LABO offers a 400m² open space, a rooftop terrace with panoramic views, and a stage equipped with LED and special effects lighting.

Date and Time:

October 25, 2024

7 pm–

Price:

¥3,000 Entry

Includes one drink

Be sure to follow @metropolisjapan on Instagram and send us a message saying “HALLOWEEN” for a ¥500 discount before purchasing your ticket!

Entertainment:

STEPHANE K HIROTO HARADA

DJ STEPHANE K

Winner of the “Remixer of the Year” at the 2001 Muzik Magazine Dance Awards, Stephane K has collaborated with top artists like New Order, Moby and Yoko Ono. His remix of Marilyn Manson’s “Nobodies” and TATU’s “All About Us” topped the Billboard Dance Charts. Praised by industry legends like John Digweed, he’s a powerhouse in the electronic music scene.

DJ HIROTO HARADA

DJ and CEO of Me, Hiroto Harada blends music, technology and business. He’s worked with brands like Toyota, Adidas and Docomo, and founded WakuWaku Web5 to connect leaders from various industries. As a board member of the Japan Vision Institute, he’s driving digital innovation and collaboration across Japan.

Dance Performances:

TOKYO DREAMGIRL DME DANCE CREW

There will be live dance performances by TOKYO DREAMGIRL and DME DANCE CREW!

Sponsors:

Click here to get your tickets for the Metropolis Halloween Party 2024 on October 25 at Shibuya Scramble S!