Metropolis has been serving the needs of the foreign community in the wider Tokyo area since 1994, but we are always striving to improve and really appreciate hearing the opinions of our readers in order to help us move in the right direction.

Please take a moment to fill in our 2018 survey and reward yourself with one of the following:

20% discount voucher redeemable at any Adidas store.

20% off any treatment at Yawara Seikotsuin

One free drink at Esprit Tokyo

One free drink at Lapis Tokyo

Plus 3 lucky winners will be eligible for a ¥20,000 Adidas gift voucher in our prize draw.

Take the survey here: Metropolis Reader Survey 2018

*Winners will be notified in early January.

日頃よりメトロポリスをご愛読いただき誠にありがとうございます 。

1994年設立以来メトロポリスは幅広く東京で外国人のコミュニ ティの需要にお応えし改善の為日々努力しております。 今後の改善の為、 読者の皆様からご意見やご要望をお伺いするアンケートを実施して おります。

アンケートに回答した方は以下の中からお得なプレゼントを１つお 選び頂けます。

また、 アンケートに回答した方の中から3名様に2万円分のアディダスの 商品券が当たります。



アンケートの回答はこちら：Metropolis Reader Survey 2018



*当選者は1月の上旬にお知らせ致します。