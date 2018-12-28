Metropolis Valentine’s Day Messages

Metropolis has long been a matchmaker for our readers living in Tokyo. Over the years, through our classifieds ads in print and now online, we have a tradition of bringing together people from disparate backgrounds.

To celebrate this, then, in our upcoming February 2019 Love issue, we will be posting readers’ messages to their loved ones. So if you have met your partner through Metropolis (or not) and want to write a message then please send your text (max 50 words) to editor@metropolisjapan.com. It will be published in our February issue which will be available in stores from January 25.