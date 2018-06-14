An American military sniper (Armie Hammer) and his spotter, on the run after a failed assassination, must cross a vast desert on foot to reach their pickup point.

The spotter steps on a landmine and goes kablooey, while at about the same time the sniper hears a “click” under his left boot. But as the mine won’t explode until he steps off it, he must remain motionless for days while awaiting sandstorm-delayed rescue.

That’s it. The filmmakers fill the time with clichés like hallucinations, flashbacks, possibly imagined visitors, and a few wild dogs. Hammer does his best, but he’s not given much to work with. Dopey ending. (106 min)