Sir Lionel Frost, a likeable but annoyingly self-centered 19th-century British explorer (voice by Hugh Jackman), aspiring to membership in a stuffy old-boys’ club that actively doesn’t want him, travels to Washington State to seek the Sasquatch (or Big Foot or whatever). What he finds is a large, furry and adorably literal humanoid oddly fluent in 21st-century Californian Valley-speak (Zack Galifianakis).

Sir Lionel learns that what the lonely “Mr Link” wants above all else is to be reunited with his Himalayan Yeti cousins, a clan of which apparently lives totally hidden from the outside world in a place called…. Shangri La. They enlist the help of a plucky lady explorer (Zoe Saldana) because, well, gotta have a love interest, and the three set off for the top of the world.

This beautifully animated film is less dopey than it sounds, thanks to a sharp script and decent storytelling. Films like this have to hit a sweet spot where kids will be entertained while parents will not be insulted or bored. Bingo.