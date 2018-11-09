Modern Life is Rubbish

Reality steps in ten years after shared tastes in music brought two very different young people together. She (Jessie Cave) has given up on a career as an album-cover designer. His (Josh Whitehouse) rock band is on the rocks, and he is given to bratty rants on the “purity” of CDs as opposed to digital downloads. (Lord save me from world-weary twenty-somethings!) But as they divide their Britpop record collection, the music keeps pulling them back together. Snore. This is the blandest, most twee nostalgia imaginable. I can’t believe the filmmakers had the nerve to perpetrate the sappy denouement. (105 min)