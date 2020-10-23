Nicole Kidman reminds us again that she is one of filmdom’s most versatile, committed actors. In this latest from director Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, The L Word), an impressively physical Kidman is nearly unrecognizable in the “unglamorous,” transformative role of Erin, a burned-out, morally ambiguous LA cop (call it a gender-flipped Bad Lieutenant) whose future was shattered many years ago while on an undercover operation.

She and an FBI partner (and lover) had infiltrated a vicious gang of bank robbers led by the sadistic Silas (Toby Kebbell), and were along on a heist that went tragically wrong. Now it appears that Silas has reemerged, and Erin begins kicking ass and taking names as she works her way up through the gang’s former members to get to him. Loved the Tarantinesque twist at the end.

It’s one of those movies that you’ll need to pay attention to in order to keep up with the plot. Worth the effort. (121 min)