Pet Semantary

When his young daughter dies, a grieving father discovers a mysterious spot that has the power to raise the dead. Well, golly, what could go wrong? This Stephen King creeper has already been adapted to film, in 1989, to a resounding lack of critical acclaim but decent fan appreciation.

This marginally better, dourly horrific remake, starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow, tweaks the source material, takes things a bit deeper, and even changes the ending (absolutely loved the final shot).

All the ingredients King fans value are in evidence, the acting is good, and the production values high. Is there an award for creepy dead cat makeup? I was sporadically scared.

January 17 (101 min)