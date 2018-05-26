Phantom Thread

When not dressing 1950s royalty and film stars, renowned fashion designer and confirmed bachelor Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) finds companionship and inspiration from a series of lovely yet eventually disposable young muses. That is, until Alma (Vicky Krieps) enters the picture, whereupon he must find a way to reconcile love with his carefully tailored, magnificently solipsistic, bullying bad self. The solution is one of filmdom’s strangest. Lewis says this unhurried, sensuous spellbinder by Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood) will be his last. No one believes him. (130 min)